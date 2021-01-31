Power supply to three textile processing units disconnected

Farmers have complained about effluent release into canal

Following complaints that effluents were let into Kalingarayan Canal, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to three textile processing units functioning in the Corporation limits where effluent treatment plants were not operational.

On January 26, officials received a complaint over phone from farmers in Chavadipalayam that effluents continue to mix in Kalingarayan Canal and the colour of the water had changed.

The farmers said no textile processing units were functioning in their area and a flying squad inspected the canal at Chavadipalayam. Water sample was lifted and tested on the spot that revealed Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) at 300 mg per litre.

The same TDS prevailed in the canal at many spots and samples were lifted from Chavadipalayam, Kaalamangalam, Pachampalayam and Pasur areas.

Samples were sent to the laboratory at the board’s office at Perundurai.

Inspection conducted

Inspection was done at many textile processing units in Erode and Vendipalayam areas and officials found all the units were closed. Also, the effluents in the storage tanks in the units were not matching with the colour found in the canal.

Again, officials inspected units from January 27 to 29 during night hours at Nadarmedu, Chithode and Periyasemoor during which they found three units discharging the effluents without processing. The officials found effluents being discharged into drainage channels and the effluent treatment plants lying idle.

A report was submitted to the Collector and Chairman of the District Monitoring Committee C. Kathiravan, who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units.