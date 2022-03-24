Power supply to four textile processing units in Erode disconnected for violations

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to four textile processing industries in Erode for discharging effluents into open drains.

A release from TNPCB said flying squads and monitoring teams were formed to check for violations in the functioning of dyeing, bleaching, printing, tannery and sizing units in Erode and Bhavani areas. Teams inspected industries functioning at Surampatti Valasu, Vettukattu Valasu and B.P. Agraharam in the city limits and found four units discharging untreated effluents into the drains. Also, the teams found the effluent treatment plants not operational.

A report was submitted to the head office in Chennai and orders were obtained for closing the industries. Also, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, who is also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, ordered disconnection of power to the industries. Hence, power supply to the industries were disconnected and the units sealed, the release said.

The release said all the industries were monitored round the clock and warned that action would be taken against industries that violated norms.