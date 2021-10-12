Power supply to four textile processing units disconnected for effluent discharge

Erode

12 October 2021 23:51 IST

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board disconnected power supply to four textile processing units functioning in the city for discharging effluents into open drains.

The officials inspected the dyeing units functioning at Vettukattuvalasu, Subramaniyam Nagar, Paavai Thanneerpandal Palayam and B.P. Agraharam and found the discharging effluents into the open drains in their respective areas. They also found the effluent treatment plants not operational. A report was submitted to Collector H. Krishnanunni, who is also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, who ordered disconnection of power to the units.

Mr. Krishnanunni said all dyeing, printing, bleaching and sizing units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned of action against violators. He also warned unit owners against discharging sledge and waste from the effluents treatment plants in the open.

