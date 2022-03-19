Power supply to eight textile processing industries in Erode, disconnected, for violations

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to eight textile processing industries in Erode for discharging effluents into open drains.

The officials inspected industries functioning at B.P. Agraharam, Surampatti Valasu and Nanjai Uthukuli recently, and found one dyeing, two bleaching and five printing industries discharging effluents into open drains in the area. The drains enter canals, which finally, enter River Cauvery. The team also found the effluent treatment plants not operational. A report was submitted to Collector H. Krishnanunni, who is also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, who ordered disconnection of power to the industries.

Mr. Krishnanunni said all dyeing, printing, bleaching, tannery and sizing process units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned of action against violators. He also warned unit owners against discharging sledge and waste from effluent treatment plants into the open. He said that flying squads would continue to monitor textile processing units round-the-clock in the district. Also, many textile processing units recycle the effluents and reuse it, he said, and asked unit owners to adhere to norms.