ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply to 32 brick kilns categorised “illegal” disconnected in Coimbatore

March 02, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Thursday disconnected power supply to 32 brick kilns, which, according to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, were being operated illegally.

The brick kilns that faced action, in the wake of a directive by the Madras High Court, were spread over Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Perianaickenpalayam areas.

According to official sources, Tangedco was in the process of verifying the list of illegal units under estimation by TNPCB in various parts of the district for further action in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US