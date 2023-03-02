HamberMenu
Power supply to 32 brick kilns categorised “illegal” disconnected in Coimbatore

March 02, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Thursday disconnected power supply to 32 brick kilns, which, according to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, were being operated illegally.

The brick kilns that faced action, in the wake of a directive by the Madras High Court, were spread over Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Perianaickenpalayam areas.

According to official sources, Tangedco was in the process of verifying the list of illegal units under estimation by TNPCB in various parts of the district for further action in the coming days.

