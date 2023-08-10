HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power supply hit for hours as strong wind damages electric lines in Erode

August 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
A tree that fell on the road due to strong wind being removed in Erode on Thursday.

A tree that fell on the road due to strong wind being removed in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Strong winds, accompanied by rain, brought down the branches of trees at many places in the city damaging electric lines leading to power disruption for many hours here on Wednesday night.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited officials said tree branches fell on both high tension and low tension lines in town areas affecting supply as engineers and staff worked for hours and restored power supply.

However, residents on the outskirts, in Solar, Roja Nagar, and Nagaratchi Nagar, said supply was restored only at 6.45 a.m. on Thursday. “Power supply was disrupted for over 12 hours as uninterrupted power supply (UPS) had dried up,” said a resident in Nagaratchi Nagar.

Corporation workers pumping out stagnated rainwater at Veerappanchatiram in Erode on Thursday.

Corporation workers pumping out stagnated rainwater at Veerappanchatiram in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Since city roads were being dug for various works, water stagnated on pits affecting vehicular movement.

Also, corporation workers pumped out stagnated water using suction vehicles at many places on arterial roads in the morning. A 55-year-old unidentified man fell into the stormwater drain outside the Fire Service station and was rescued and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. But, doctors declared him dead.

Erode city recorded a rainfall of 40 mm, while Kavundapadi recorded 26.80 mm.

Salem district received a total of 351 mm rain of which Veeraganur recorded 70 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at various places were Gangavalli - 65 mm, Yercaud - 48 mm, Kadayampatti - 43 mm, Kariyakovil - 22 mm, Thammampatti - 20 mm, Aanaimaduvu - 20 mm, and Thalaivasal - 18 mm.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.