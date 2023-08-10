Power supply hit for hours as strong wind damages electric lines in Erode

August 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - ERODE

Strong winds, accompanied by rain, brought down the branches of trees at many places in the city damaging electric lines leading to power disruption for many hours here on Wednesday night.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited officials said tree branches fell on both high tension and low tension lines in town areas affecting supply as engineers and staff worked for hours and restored power supply.

However, residents on the outskirts, in Solar, Roja Nagar, and Nagaratchi Nagar, said supply was restored only at 6.45 a.m. on Thursday. “Power supply was disrupted for over 12 hours as uninterrupted power supply (UPS) had dried up,” said a resident in Nagaratchi Nagar.

Since city roads were being dug for various works, water stagnated on pits affecting vehicular movement.

Also, corporation workers pumped out stagnated water using suction vehicles at many places on arterial roads in the morning. A 55-year-old unidentified man fell into the stormwater drain outside the Fire Service station and was rescued and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. But, doctors declared him dead.

Erode city recorded a rainfall of 40 mm, while Kavundapadi recorded 26.80 mm.

Salem district received a total of 351 mm rain of which Veeraganur recorded 70 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at various places were Gangavalli - 65 mm, Yercaud - 48 mm, Kadayampatti - 43 mm, Kariyakovil - 22 mm, Thammampatti - 20 mm, Aanaimaduvu - 20 mm, and Thalaivasal - 18 mm.