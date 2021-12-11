Power supply disconnected to two plastic units in Erode

Erode

11 December 2021

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to two units that were involved in the manufacturing of banned plastic items.

Based on information, the officials inspected the units functioning at Vendipalayam in the city and at Thudupathi and found the production of banned plastic items. A report was submitted to District Collector and Chairman of the District Coordination Committee H. Krishnanunni, who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units.

The Collector in a release said that the State government through its order number 84 dated June 25, 2018, had banned manufacture, storage and sale of one-time use and throwaway plastics irrespective of thickness. Also, Southern Zone of National Green Tribunal has asked the government to initiate strict action against the violators.

The items banned by the government are plastic carry bags, plastic flags, plastic sheets for wrapping food, spreading on the dining table, plastic plates, plastic coated tea cups, plastic tumbler, water pouches and packets and plastic straw. The release warned of action against violators.