Power supply disconnected to three textile processing units in Erode

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board disconnected power supply to three textile processing units in Erode city, for discharging effluents into an open drain.

The officials inspected two dyeing units at Vendipalayam and one bleaching unit at Gangapuram and found effluents being discharged into open drains, which then enter a canal and finally enter River Cauvery. They also found the effluent treatment plants not operational. A report was submitted to Collector H. Krishnanunni, who is also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, who ordered disconnection of power to the units.

Mr. Krishnanunni said all dyeing, printing, bleaching and sizing units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned of action against violators. He also warned unit owners against discharging sledge and waste from effluent treatment plants into the open.

The Collector said that officials will continue to monitor textile processing units round-the-clock in the district. He said that printing units recycle the effluents and reuse it and asked all units to adhere to norms.