Power supply disconnected to private steel manufacturing company at Perundurai Sipcot

November 26, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the pond at Sengulam in Perundurai taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Power supply to a private steel manufacturing company functioning on the premises of Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai was disconnected on Saturday after officials found the company discharging untreated effluents into a pond in the area.

Recent rain led to the 4.5-acre pond at Sengulam village in Ingur panchayat reaching its maximum storage capacity. But, villagers found the water polluted due to the discharge of effluents from an industry at Sipcot. Members of Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials on November 15 and also met the officials on November 24. The members wanted the steel manufacturing company closed and action initiated.

On Friday, officials inspected the pond and confirmed that the company had discharged the effluents along with rainwater. A report was submitted to District Collector H. Krishnanunni who ordered officials to disconnect the power supply.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, who inspected the pond, said groundwater in the area was affected completely and the new water scheme would provide drinking water to people. Farmers were also affected while cattle were also facing issues, consuming the water. “Consultations will be held with farmers, public and officials for a permanent solution,” he added.

