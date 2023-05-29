Power supply disconnected at 75 textile processing units in Erode in 1.5 years: T.N. Pollution Control Board

May 29, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has said that power supply was disconnected to 75 textile processing units functioning under the Erode Corporation limits, for various violations, including the discharge of effluents into drains and canals, over the past one-and-a-half years.

S. Chinnasamy, coordinator, Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association, lodged a complaint with the board via email, stating that effluents were being discharged into canals that finally enter the Cauvery river in Vairapalayam. The email also asked what action had been taken against violators.

In his reply letter to Mr. Chinnasamy, L. Mohan, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, said that various complaints were received from the public regarding the discharge of effluents into canals by the units functioning under the Corporation limits. Flying squads were formed to inspect units in Periyasemur and the team found the effluent treatment plants not being used in five units. A report was submitted to the District Coordination Committee and its chairman, and the Collector, ordered disconnection of power to these units.

Likewise, officials have lifted water samples from the river at R.N. Pudur and Vairapalayam and sent them to the board’s laboratory in Salem. Also, water samples were drawn at Sipcot’s water pumping station, Bhavani Kattalai Barrage at B.P. Agraharam and in Vendipalayam and from the water pumping station at Vairapalayam to check the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water. The letter said that samples were drawn every month and the quality of water is checked regularly.

The letter also said that TNPCB had disconnected power supply to 27 units from January 2022, including one tannery unit, 10 dyeing units, 12 printing units and four others. Likewise, through the District Coordination Committee, power supply was disconnected to 48 units, including two tannery units, five dyeing units, 36 printing units and five sealed units.

The letter said that officials were continuously monitoring the units and action was being taken against violators.

