In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Kalapatty and Vilankurichi sub-stations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19, there will be no power supply in the following areas: Kalapatty, Veeriyampalayam, Cheranma Nagar, Nehru Nagar, SITRA, Ashok Nagar, Vallampalayam, Balaji Nagar, KR Palayam, Jeev Nagar, Vilankurichi, Theneerpandal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Peelamedu Industrial Estate, Sharp Nagar, Maheswari Nagar, Kumudham Nagar and Segallapappanagar.

