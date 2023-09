Power shutdown

September 14, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Arasur sub-station on September 16, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: Arasur, Pothiyampalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Thennampalayam, Sengodagoundenpudur, Sellappampalayam, Pachapalayam, Vadugapalayam, Sangothipalayam, Samathuvapuram, Anbu Nagar, Annur Road, Ponnandampalayam and Molapalayam.

Sulur sub-station (September 16): Sulur, TM Nagar, Ranganathapuram, MG Pudur, BS Nagar, Kannampalayam, Kangeyampalayam, Ravathur.

Tatabad sub-station (September 16): From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Mettuppalayam Road, part of Alagesan Road, Narayanguru Road, Sai Baba Colony, Home Science College, Forest college, part of NSR Road, Central Theatre area, part of DB Road, Patel Kaleeswara Nagar, Sellappa Gounder Street, CSW Mills, Range Gounder Street, Marakkadai, Ram Nagar, Avanashi Road, Gandhipuram, bus stand area, Cross Cut Road, Sidhapudur, Balasundaram Road, Tatabad, Alagappa Chettiar Street, 100 feet road, Alamu Nagar, Sivananda Colony, HUDCO, Pudiyavar Nagar part, part of Avarampalayam, Bharathi Park Cross 1, 2, 3, Raja Annamalai Road, Flower Market, Murugan Mills, Sukrawarpet and Theppakulam maidan.