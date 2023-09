September 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 8

Periyandipalayam sub-station: Uthukuli Road, Melapalayam, R.K. Pudur, Paniyampalli, Thottampatti, Vaipadipudur, Coundanpalayam, Madukattipalayam, Elayampalayam, Thulukampalayam, Palani Andavar Steels area.

Sipcot sub-station: Sipcot premises (South areas only), Kambiliyampatti, Saralai, Varapalayam, Puliyampalayam and Kasipillampalayam.

