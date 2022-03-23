Power shutdown
March 24
Chennimalai sub-station ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
ERODE Chennimalai Town, Poonga Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Chinna Pidariyur, Uthukuli Road, Ingur Road, Kumarapuri, Sakthi Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Namakkal Palayam, Arachalur Road, Kuppuchipalayam, Thippampalayam, Ammapalayam, Ashokapuram, Pudupalayam, Ramalingapuram, Orathupalayam, Ayyampalayam, Kodumanal, Chennimalai Palayam, Veppili, K.G. Valasu, Pasuvapatti, Murugathozhuvu and R.K. Nagar.
Kavindapadi sub-station (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Kavindapadi, Kolathupalayam, Odathurai, Pethampalayam, Ellispettai, Singanallur, Perundalaiyur, Vellankovil, Appakudal, Krishnapuram, Dharmapuri, K. Pudur, Marappampalayam, Ayyampalayam, Velampalayam, Chandirapuram, Perumapalayam, Thannachipatti, Pandiyampalayam, Kunjaramadai, Odamedu, Karukkampalayam, Kannadipudur, Manickavalasu, Ayyanvalasu, Manipuram, Viralimedu, Thangamedu, Sevacoundanur, Alandur, Kavundampalayam, Kuttipalayam and Serayampalayam.
