Power shutdown

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 22:57 IST

Due to maintenance works in Kavundampalayam sub-station on July 30 (Friday), there will be no power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Nallampalayam: Housing Board, AR Nagar, Thamami Nagar, Driver Colony, Samundeswari Nagar, Suguna Nagar, Union Road, Ashok Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Dhayal Street, Fire Service Area, Nallampalayam Road, TVS Nagar Road, Gen Nagar, Ohm Nagar, Amirtha Nagar, Ganesh Layout, Sabari Garden, Ranga Layout and Maniakarampalayam (part).

Pump House: 24 hours water supply Athikadavu Scheme Kavundampalayam.

Lenin Nagar: Subbhathal Layout, Sastri Street, Maruthakutty Layout, Sampath Street, Periyar Street, VOC Street, CG Layout, Nedunchezhian Street and Dheivanayagi Nagar.

Sanganoor: Pudhu Thottam, Kannappa Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Karupparayan Kovil Street, Thair Etteri Road and Balusamy Nagar.

Saibaba Colony: Indira Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Kamaraj Street, K.K. Pudur 6th Street, State Bank Colony, Krishna Nagar, Ganapathy Layout, KG Layout, Giri Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Ammasai Konar Street, Krishnammal Street, N.R.G. Street and Chinnammal Street (part).

Edayarpalayam: P & T Colony, E.B. Colony, Poompukar Nagar, TVS Nagar, Arun Nagar, Annai Amirdhantha Nagar, Ramalakshmi Nagar, Valli Nagar, Siva Nagar, Sri Nagar and Thathan Thottam.

Cheran Nagar: Cheran Nagar, ITI Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Balan Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Railway Men’s Colony and Ranga Majestic.