August 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Due to maintenance work, It is proposed to shutdown Podanur sub-station on August 14. So, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Konavaikkalpalayam, Sriram Nagar, Indira Nagar, Anbu Nagar, J.J. Nagar, Annanapuram, Awai Nagar, and Easwaran Nagar.

