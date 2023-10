Power shutdown: Tatabad sub-station / Coimbatore city

October 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Tatabad sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): October 7: Mettupalayam road, part of Alagesan road, Narayana Guru Road, Saibaba Colony, Home Science College road, Forest College, part of NSR road, Patel Road, part of DB Road, Central Theatre, Kaleeswara Nagar, Sellappa Gounder street, CSW Mills, Range Gounder street, part of Marakaddai, Ramnagar, Avinashi Road, Gandhipuram, Gandhipuram bus stand, cross cut road, Siddhapudur, Balasundaram road, Tatabad, Alagappa Chettiar street, 100 feet road, Alamu nagar, Sivanandha Colony, HUDCO, part of Pudiyavar Nagar, part of Avarampalayam, Bharathi Park cross 1, 2,3, Raja Annamalai Road, flower market, Murugan Mills, Sukrawarpet and Theppakulam Maidanam.