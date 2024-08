Power shutdown on Monday

ERODE

August 19 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m)

Periyandipalayam sub-station: Uthukuli Road, Melapalayam, R.K. Pudur, Paniyampalli, Thottampatti, Vaipadipudur, Coundanpalayam, Madukattipalayam, Elayampalayam, Thulukampalayam, Palani Andavar Steels area.

Sipcot sub-station: Sipcot premises (South areas only), Kambiliyampatti, Saralai, Varapalayam, Puliyampalayam and Kasipillampalayam.

August 20 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m)

Thanneerpandal sub-station: Ulagapuram, Velampalayam, Venkettiyam Palayam, Thanneerpandal, Gnanipalayam, Unjappampalayam, Devanampalayam, Rayapalayam, Kothumuttipalayam, Mayiladi, Nadupalayam, Kudimiyampalayam, Vemandampalayam, Mugasi Anumanpalli, Anjurampalayam, Vellivalasu, Palliyuthu, Rattaisutripalayam, Rasampalayam, Mandiripalayam, Chennimalai Palayam, Sankarankattuvalasu, Kanagapuram, Kavundachipalayam, Nallampalayam, Poovandivalasu and Pudupalayam.

