Power shutdown in Coimbatore on January 20

January 20, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - ERODE

January 20 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Kaspapettai sub-station: Kaspapettai, Mullamparappu, Chinniyampalayam, Velankattuvalasu, Pottinaickenvalasu, Veerapampalayam, 46 Pudur, Rangampalayam, Kurikaranpalayam, Chellapampalayam, Govindanaicken Palayam, Nanjai Uthukuli, Sengarapalayam, T. Mettupalayam, Anakalpalayam, LIC Nagar, Rice Mill Road, EB Nagar, N.G.G.O. Nagar, K.A.S. Nagar, Telephone Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Maruthi Garden, Moolapalayam, Chinna Chettipalayam, Sadayampalayam, Tirupathi Garden, Muthugoundanpalayam, Karundevanpalayam, Chavadipalayam Pudur, Kiliyampatti, Ragupathi Naicken Palayam and Kagathanvalasu.

Perundurai Sipcot sub-station: North Perundurai, Sipcot Special Economic Zone, Chinnavettupalayam, Periyavettupalayam, Raja Street, Mekkur, Kottaimedu, Perundurai West areas, Chinnamadathupalayam, Periyamadathupalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Karukagattur, Kalliyampudur, Thudupathi, Pallakattur, Slater Puram, Kallipalayam Pirivu, Ayyappa Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sakthi Nagar and Cooperative Nagar.

