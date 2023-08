August 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

COIMBATORE

August 23

Anna University sub-station (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Kalveerampalayam, Maruthamalai Road, IOB Colony, Anna University, Bharathiar University, Maruthamalai temple area, Navavoor Pirivu, Kalpana Nagar, Curio Garden, Golden Nagar, Marutham Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Tata Nagar, Indra Nagar, Anna Nagar, GKS Avenue, Lakshmi Nagar, Subramaniam Nagar, Tansa Nagar, and Bommanampalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.