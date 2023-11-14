ADVERTISEMENT

Power shutdown in parts of Coimbatore on November 16

November 14, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Peelamedu sub-station on November 16 (Thursday), there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas; Bharathi Colony, Elango Nagar, Burani Colony, Shoba Nagar, Ganapathy Industrial Estate, Police Quarters, Krishnarajapuram, Athipalayam junction, Ramakrishnapuram, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, VG Rao Nagar, PSG Estate, PSG Hospital, Kamathenu Nagar, Nehru Street, Anna Nagar, Arumugam Lay Out, Indira Nagar, Nava India, Gopal Nagar, Peelamedupudur, Ellaithottam, VOC Colony, PKD Nagar, Agilandeswari Nagar, Puliakulam, Amman Kulam, Bharathipuram, Pankaja Mill, Dhamu Nagar, Balasubramaniam Nagar, Balaguru Garden, Sowripalayam, Krishna Colony, Rajaji Nagar, Meena Estate, Udayampalayam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parsn Gated Community, Sreepathy Nagar, Kalliamadai, Ramanathapuram, part of Tiruchi Road, Nanjundapuram Road and Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

Grievances redress day

The Superintending Engineer/Metro will convene the grievance day meeting at the Office of the Central Division, No 27, Abdul Raheem Road, Race Course, Coimbatore on November 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Hence, electricity consumers in the area are requested to avail of the opportunity and voice their grievances, if any.

