Power shutdown in Hasthampatti and Mallur on June 19

In view of monthly maintenance work at Hasthampatti and Mallur sub-stations, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas on Wednesday (June 19). The supply will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mallur and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hasthampatti.

Hasthampatti: Gandhi Road, Hasthampatti, Kumarasamipatti, Maravaneri, Manakadu, Chinna Tirupathi, Ramanathapuram, Kannankurichi, Puduyeri, Housing Board, Kollapatti, Gorimedu, Kondappanaickenpatti, Ramakrishna Road, Alagapuram, Rajaram Nagar, Sankar Nagar, Kambar Street, Bharathi Nagar, Four Roads, Mitta Periya Pudur, Sarada College Road, Chettichavadi, Vinayagampatti, Nagaramalai Adivaram, and Yercaud.

Mallur: Mallur Town, Panamarathupatti, Kammalapatti, Parapatti, Ondiyur, Keeranur Valasu, Keeranur, No. 3 Komarapalayam, Ponparapatti, Anandhagoundapuram, Palanthinnipatti, Alavaipatti, Vennandur, Nadupatti, Nachipatti, Minnakal, and Jalluthoorathupatti.