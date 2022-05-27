Power shutdown in Erode

Since the Highways Department is carrying out road development works in Villarasampatti area coming under Erode – Mettukadai sub-station, power supply will be disrupted from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on June 1 at Chinnamedu, Karaparai, Medical Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and Velan Avenue.

Gold jewellery and cash burgled

Unidentified persons entered the house of a doctor and decamped with 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹3 lakh at Thangavel Street on Perundurai Road here on Friday.

Vishnu Deepak is serving at a private hospital and he and his family members left for Virudhachalam on May 22. When they returned in the morning, they found the front door lock broken and jewellery and cash kept in the almirah missing.

Police were informed and a fingerprint expert and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. A case was registered and an inquiry is on.