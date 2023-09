Power shutdown in Erode city

September 20, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

Gandhi Nagar sub-station: September 21 ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Kanjikovil, Pallapalayam, Coundampalayam, Karattupalayam, Chinniyampalayam, Ayyanvalasu, Perumapalayam, Mullampatti, Olapalayam Kandampalayam Pirivu, Samicoundan Palayam, Vettai Periyampalayam, Gandhi Nagar, Naduvalasu, Karukkampalayam, Thudupathi, Ponnandavalasu, Kolathan Valasu, Suriyampalayam, Pethampalayam, Elayampalayam, Osapatti, Madhanaickenpalayam, Sanarpalayam, Theertampalayam, Samathanapuram, Seerangoundampalayam, Palakarai, Thottiyanur and Kovilkattu Valasu.

Kasipalayam sub-station: Surampatti Valasu, K.K. Nagar, Chennimalai Road, Industrial Estate, Kasipalayam, Shastri Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Moolapalayam, Nadarmedu, Kollampalayam, Pachapali, Senthil Nagar, Gandhiji Road, E.V.N. Road, Muthampalayam Housing Unit Phase 1,2 and 3, Ambigai Nagar, Annai Nagar, Nalliyampalayam and Old Railway Station areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.