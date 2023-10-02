ADVERTISEMENT

Power shutdown in Coimbatore

October 02, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Seeranaickenpalayam and Somayampalayam sub-stations on October 5 (Thursday), there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: Seeranaickenpalayam, PN Pudur, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Telungupalayam, Velandipalayam, Sai Baba Colony, part of Sundapalayam, Selvapuram, Anna Nagar Housing Unit, Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and part of Vadavalli and Idayarpalayam.

Somayampalayam sub-station: Yamuna Nagar, Kalappanaickenpalayam, GCT Nagar, Luna Nagar, Kanuvai, Thadagam Road, Somayampalayam, Agarwal Road, Cheran Industrial area, KNG Pudur, Vidhya Colony, Saj Gardens, Teachers Colony, VMT Nagar, Namitha Garden, Abdul Kalam Colony and Megalamani Road.

Grievances redress meetings

A. Nakkeeran, Superintendenting Engineering, CEDC Metro Coimbatore will hold a grievances redress meeting on October 4 between 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Urban Division, Tatabad, Coimbatore. Consumers of the area pertaining to the Urban Division are requested to avail of this opportunity.

The Superintending Engineer, M. Subramanian, Coimbatore South of Tangedco will conduct a grievance meeting on October 4 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Executive Engineer/Distribution - Kuniamuthur. Consumers are requested to avail of the opportunity.

