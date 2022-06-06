Power shutdown in Coimbatore
In view of the maintenance works at 11 KV Kamarajapuram sub-station at RS. Puram on June 7, there will be no power supply from 9.45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. in the following areas: Mecricar Road East side, Poomarket, Devanga pettai 1st and 2nd street, Mettupalayam road end of Vadakovai, V.C.V Layout, V.V.C Layout, Krishnasamy road from Chinthamani to Brookefields.
