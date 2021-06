Power shutdown in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

26 June 2021 23:34 IST

June 27

Coimbatore and RS Puram sub-stations (10 a.m. to noon): Kalingarayan street, Nanjappa road, Malavika street, Ramar koil street, VOC park, Stance school, Sivasamy road, part of Mettupalayam road, part of RG street, Theppakkulam street 1,2,3, Lingappa chetti street, Devanga pet street, Mill road junction, part of Marakkadai, N H road.

Advertising

Advertising

June 28

Pappanaikenpalayam and RS Puram sub-stations:

(10 a.m. to noon) Alamu Nagar, C.K colony, Chinnasamy Naidu UO, Thirumalaisamy UO, R V UO, IT quarters, Bharath petroleum quarters, Bhagath singh road, New Siddapudur road.

(10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Gandhipark to Thadagam road paal company, Telugu street, part of Edayar street, part of Sukkrawarpet, Manakka street, Sullivan street, Chohza restaurant area, Rajammal L/O, EB Colony, Shanmugha Nagar, part of SBOA school, part of Edayar street, K C Thottam, Samypudu Iyer street .

(Noon to 2 p.m.) Dhanalaxmi Nagar, Ramakrishna Hospital road, KK nagar, Karuppakkal thottam, Crematorium.

(2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Kandasamy UO, Venogopal UO, Mariamman koil street, Jayasimmapuram, part of Parameshwaran UO, Sri Ram nagar Avenue, Aarokkiyasamy road west, Vazhakkai mandi, Sundappalayam road, Nehru vidyalaya school, Scheme road.