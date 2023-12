December 21, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

Race Course sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thomas Park, Karamarajar Road, Race Course, Avanashi Road (from Anna Statue to Collectorate), Tiruchi Road (from Kannan Department store to Ramanathapuram signal), Puliakulam road from Sungam to Vinayakar temple, Ramanathapuram 80 ft road, Sripathy Nagar, Susila Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Bharathi Nagar 1 to 6, Pappammal Layout, Park Town, Karunanidhi Nagar and Angannan Street.