Power shutdown in Coimbatore on September 12

September 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Madhampatty, Thondamuthur and Devarayapuram sub-stations, September 12 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Madhampatty, Alandurai, Kuppanur, Karadimadai, Poondi, Semmedu, Theethipalayam, Perur, Goundanur, Kalampalayam and Perur Chettipalayam, Devarayapuram, Boluvampatty, Viraliyur, Narasipuram, Jahirnaickenpalayam, Kaliannanpudur, Puthur, Thennamanallur, Kodayampalayam, Thendral Nagar, Thondamuthur, Kembanur, Muthipalayam, Kalickanaickenpalayam, Poochiyur, Puthupalayam, Dheenampalayam, Uliyampalayam, Dhaliyur, Kulathupalayam and West Chithiraichavady.

