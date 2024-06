Power shutdown in Coimbatore on June 13

In view of the maintenance works to be undertaken at the Ukkadam Sub-Station, power supply will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13, 2024 (Thursday)in the following areas: Karumbukadai Feeder, C.M.C. Feeder, Government Hospital Feeder, Anbu Nagar, G.M. Nagar, Saffa Garden, J.J. Garden, Boyes Garden, Arpudam Nagar, Kottai Pudur, N.S. Garden, Sun Garden, Lorry Pettai, Housing Unit, Ponvizha Nagar, K.G. Layout, Rose Garden, Al Ameen colony, Bilal Nagar, Anna Nagar, J.K. Garden, Azad Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Saramedu, Vallal Nagar, Karumbukadai, Athupalam Crematorium, Trichy Road from Government Hospital to Kannan Department stores.

Peelamedu sub- station: Bharathi colony, Elango Nagar, Burani Colony, Shoba Nagar, Ganapathy Industrial Estate, Police Quarters, Krishnarajapuram, Athipalayampirivu, Ramakrishnapuram, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, V.G.Rao Nagar, P.S.G.Estate, P.S.G. Hospital, Kamathenu Nagar, Nehru Street, Anna Nagar, Arumugam layout, Indira Nagar, Nava India, Gopal Nagar, Peelamedu Pudhur, Ellaithottam, VOC Colony, PKD Nagar Agilandeswari Nagar, Puliyakulam, Ammankulam, Bharathipuram, Pankaja mill, Dhamu Nagar, Balasubramanium Nagar, Balaguru Garden, Sowripalayam, Krishna colony, Rajaji Nagar, Meena Estate, Udayampalayam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parson Apartments, Sreepathy Nagar, Kallimadai, Ramanathapuram, Trichy Road(part), Nanjundapuram Road and Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

Kovil Palayam sub-station: Sarkar samakulam, Manikampalayam Co India, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kunnathur, Kovilpalayam, Kallipalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Vaiyampalayam, Kondayampalayam, and Mondikaliputhur.

