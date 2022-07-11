Coimbatore

Power shutdown in Coimbatore on July 12

In view of maintenance work at Periyanaickenpalayam sub-station, there will be no power supply on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following area: Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Govanur, Gudalur Koundampalayam, Jyothipuram, Achaka Kudiyiruppu, No.4 Veerapandi, Idikarai, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindanaickenpalayam, Maniyakarampalayam, Palamalai, Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Vattaparaimedu, Ambedkar Nagar, Press Colony, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Shanthi Medu, Thambu School , Selvapuram, Periyamathampalayam, Chinnamathampalayam, Shantimedu


