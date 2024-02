Power shutdown in Coimbatore on February 8

February 06, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be under taken at the Kovilpalayam and Keeranatham sub-stations on February 8, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas; Sarcarsamakulam, Kovilpalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manickampalayam Co India, Vaiyampalayam, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondayampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam, Mondikalipudur, Keeranatham, Varadaiyengar Palayam, Idigarai, Athipalayam, Saravanampatti, Viswasapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattumedu, part of Vilankurichi, Sivanandapuram, Sathy Road, Sankara Street, Ravi Theater, Vinayagapuram, LGB Nagar, Udaya Nagar, Housing Colonly, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Savithiri Nagar, Ganapathy Maanagar, Kurinji Nagar, Cheran Maanagar Road, Vilankurich Road.

