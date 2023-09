Power shutdown in Coimbatore city

September 27, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Mylampatty sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): September 29: Karayampalayam, Chinniyampalayam, Mylampatty, RG Pudur, Kaikolampalayam, Venkittapuram, Vellanaipatty, and Andakapalayam.

Peedampalli and Pattanam sub-stations (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): September 30: Kallapalayam, Peedampalli, Chinna Kalangal, Pappampatty, part of NN Palayam, Part of Selvarajapuram, Kannampalayam, Nadupalayam, Pallapalayam, part of Vellalore, Pattanampudur, part of Peedampalli, Sathyanarayanapuram, Kavery Nagar, Stanes Colony, Nesavazhar Colony, Pattanam, and Naikanpalayam.