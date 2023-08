Power shutdown at Hasthampatti in Salem

August 17, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Due to maintenance work at Hasthampatti sub-station, power supply will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas on August 18 (Friday): Hasthampatti, Gandhi Road, Kumarasamipatti, Maravaneri, Manakadu, Chinna Tirupathi, Ramanathapuram, Kannankurichi, Pudhu Yeri, Housing Board, Kollapatti, Gorimedu, Kondappanaickenpatti, Ramakrishna Road, Alagapuram, Rajaram Nagar, Sankar Nagar, Kambar Street, Bharathi Nagar, Four Roads, Mitta Pudur, Periyar Pudur, Sarada College Road, Chettichavadi, Vinayagampatti, Nagaramalai Adivaram, and Yercaud.