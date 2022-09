Power shut down on Friday

In view of the highway widening works to be undertaken removing lamp posts, there will be no power supply in the following areas coming under the Somayampalayam sub-station on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kanuvai, Pannimadai road,Thadagam Road and PN Palayam Road. ADVERTISEMENT

