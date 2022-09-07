Coimbatore

Power shut down on Friday

In view of the highway widening works to be undertaken removing lamp posts, there will be no power supply in the following areas coming under the Somayampalayam sub-station on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kanuvai, Pannimadai road,Thadagam Road and PN Palayam Road.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 6:37:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/power-shut-down-on-friday/article65861183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY