In view of the highway widening works to be undertaken removing lamp posts, there will be no power supply in the following areas coming under the Somayampalayam sub-station on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kanuvai, Pannimadai road,Thadagam Road and PN Palayam Road.
Power shut down on Friday
