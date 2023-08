August 22, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

In view of the proposed shut down of Kuniamuthur sub-station on August 23 (Wednesday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be no power supply in the following areas: Kuniamuthur, Puttuvikki, Edayarplayam, Sundarapuram one part, BK Pudur one part, Kovaipudur, NS Puram and part of Sundakkamuthur.

Kurichi Sub-station on August 24 (Thursday) from 9 a.m. 4 p.m.: SIDCO, Malumichampatty, Podanur, Sundapuram, Kurichi, Eachanari, Housing Unit and LIC Colony.