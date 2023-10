Power shut down in Coimbatore city

October 04, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Kovilpalayam sub-station on October 6 (Friday), there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas; Sircarsamakulam, Kovilapalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manickampalayam Co India area, Vaiyampalayam, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondayampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam and Mondikalipudur.

Arasur sub-station on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Arasur, Pothiyampalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Thennampalayam, Sengodagoundenpudur, Sellappampalayam, Pachapalayam, Vadugapalayam, Sangothipalayam, Samathuvapuram, Anbu Nagar, Annur Road, Ponnandampalayam and Molapalayam.

Thudialur sub-station on October 7 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Thudiyalur, K. Vadamadurai, Appanaickenpalayam, Aruna Nagar, VSK Nagar, VKV Nagar, NGGO Colony, Palanigoundenpudur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Thippanur, Pappanaickenpalayam, KNG Pudur and Venugopal Hospital area.

Tatabad sub-station on October 7 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Mettuppalayam, part of Alagesan Road, Narayanaguru Road, Sai Baba Colony, Avinashilingam Home Science College, Forest College, part of NSR Road, Central Theatre area, part of DB Road, Patel Road, Kaleeswara Nagar, Sellappa Gounder Street, CSW Mills, Range Gounder Street, part of Marakkadai, Ram Nagar, Avanashi Road, Gandhipuram bus stand area, 100 feet Road, Sidhapudur, Balasundaram Road, Tatabad, Alagappa Chettiar Street, Alamu Nagar, Sivananda Colony, HUDCO, part Pudiyavar Nagarm part of Avarampalayam, Bharathi Park Cross 1, 2, 3, Raja Annamalai Road, Flower Market, Murugan Mills, Sukrawarpet and Teppakulam Maidan.

