September 11, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Kovilpalayam sub-station on September 14 (Thursday), there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: Sircar Samakulam, Kovilpalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manickampalayam Co India area, Vaiyampalayam, Agraharasamakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondayampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam and Mondikalipudur.