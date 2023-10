Power shut down/ Coimbatore city on October 10

October 07, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kavundampalayam sub-station: (October 10 - 9a.m. to 4 p.m): Nallampalayam feeder, Housing Board, AR Nagar, Thamarai Nagar, Driver Colony, Samundeswari Nagar, Suguna Nagar, Union Road, Ashok Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Dhayal Street, Fire Service Station area, Nallampalayam Road, TVS Nagar Road, GEM Nagar, Ohm Nagar, Amritha Nagar, Ganesh Layout, Sabari Garden, Ranga Lay Out, part of Maniakarampalayam area, 24 hours Athikadavu water supply scheme pump house, Subbathal Layout, Sastri Street, Maruthakutty Lay out, Sampath Street, Periyar Street, VOC Street, CG Layout, Nedunchezhian Street, Dheiavangi Nagar, Pudhu Thottam, Kannappa Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Karupparayan Kovil Street, Thayir Itteri Road, Balusamy Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Kamaraj Street, KK Pudur 6th Street, State Bank Colony, Krishna Nagar, Ganapathy Layout, KG Layout, Giri Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Ammasai Konar Street, Krishnammal Street, NRG Street and part of Chinnammal Street, P&T Colony, EB Colony, Poompuhar Nagar, TVS Nagar, Arun Nagar, Annai Amirdhantha Nagar, Ramalakshmi Nagar, Valli Nagar, Siva Nagar, Sri Nagar and Thatchanthottam, Cheran Nagar, ITI Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Balan Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Railway Mens Colon and Ranga Majestic.

Periyanaickenpalayam sub-station on October 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Govanur, Gudalur Kavundampalayam, Jothi Puram, Press Quarters, No 4 Veerapandi, Idigarai, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindanaickenpalayam, Maniakarampalayam, Palamalai and Narashimanaickenpalayam.