Power shut down/ Coimbatore city on August 31

August 28, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Kallimadai sub-station on August 31 (Thursday), there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: Kamaraj Road, Bharathi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Ramanuja Nagar, Neelikonampalayam, Krishnapuram, Singanallur, GV Residency, Uppilipalayam, Indira Nagar, Balan Nagar, Sarkarai Chettiar Nagar, NGR Nagar, Hope College to Civil Aero, Varadharajapuram, Nanda Nagar, Housing Unit, one part of Ondipudur, Masakkalipalayam and Medical College road.