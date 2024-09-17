Power sharing after 2026 Assembly election not possible: EVKS Elangovan

Congress senior leader and Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan has said power sharing in the government after the 2026 Assembly election is not possible as the first duty of the parties in the DMK alliance is to give a big electoral defeat to the religious fanatics.

Addressing media persons after garlanding the statue of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy on his 146th birth anniversary here on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), the MLA said when political parties who are yet to reveal their policies talk about capturing power, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has been in politics for many years and has significant vote share in the State. “There is nothing wrong in what he said as it is common for parties to think of having power in their hands,” he said and added that power sharing after the Assembly election is not possible.

Agreeing with the call for closing down Tasmac shops in the State, Mr. Elangovan said opening of toddy shops will not affect people’s health and it will be of great help to the palm farmers. The MLA said he believed in total prohibition and pointed out that all his remarks on prohibition and toddy shops are his personal opinion.

Taking a dig at the BJP over sharing the video of Coimbatore-based restaurateur apologising to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the MLA said, the owner raised issues related to different rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for sweets and other products. “But, he was threatened and forced to seek an apology and the BJP releasing the video in social media is disgusting,” he added. The MLA said the Union Minister does not have the human nature to respect humans and claimed that political leaders and businessmen are marching against the BJP.

Responding to Union Minister L. Murugan’s claim that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s US visit was a failure, Mr. Elangovan said Mr. Stalin met businessmen without taking a break everyday and succeeded in bringing Ford Motor Company back to the State. “His trip was successful and saying that he went to the US because of ill-health is out of jealousy,” he said.