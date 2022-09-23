Power outage at Annur GH interrupts C-section, woman shifted to private hospital remains critical

The condition of a 22-year-old woman, who was shifted during labour from the operation theatre of the Annur Government Hospital to a private facility following a power failure on Wednesday, continued to be critical on Friday.

The Health Department on Friday conducted an inquiry at the Annur GH, authorities of which had said that a defunct generator caused the trouble when doctors were about to perform a Caesarean section for M. Vanmathi of Kumarapalayam, on Wednesday. The woman was given anaesthesia for the C-section at the GH around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday. As the power failed and the generator did not work, she was immediately shifted to a private hospital at Annur where the procedure was performed to take out the baby. Ms. Vanmathi reportedly suffered seizures during the C-section and doctors of the private hospital advised her husband M. Vigneshwaran to shift her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after the delivery. The woman developed complications on the way to the CMCH and she was admitted to another private hospital. According to Mr. Vigneshwaran, a tailor by profession, he had to pledge jewellery for the expenses at the private hospitals which had crossed ₹ 1.5 lakh. He had admitted his wife to Annur GH as he was unable to afford treatment in a private hospital. The Medical Officer of Annur GH had claimed that multiple requests were made to the Health Department to repair the generator. The amount required for the repair was about ₹ 40,000 and it was not sanctioned.