Power looms asked not to produce notified handloom items

The district administration has asked power loom owners not to produce the 11 notified items in the reserve list and warned of action for violations.
Collector C. Kathiravan in a release said that to protect the livelihood of the handloom weavers, the Central government had enforced the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985 and reserved 11 textile items that must be produced only in handlooms. It includes sari, dhoti, towel, gamcha and angvastram, lungi, bedsheet, bed cover, jamakkalam durry, dress materials, barrack blankets, kambal or kamblies, shawl, muffer, pankhi, woolen tweed, chaddar and makhala.
The Handloom Enforcement Wing is functioning in each district for monitoring the power looms to prevent violations. Officials will be inspecting the units and if violations are found for producing the above listed items in their units, the unit owner is punishable with imprisonment for a period upto six months or fine up to ₹ 5,000 or both.
The release said that clarifications can be had from the Assistant Enforcement Officer, No. 9, Gandhiji Road, Opposite to Jeganathapuram Colony Arch, Surampatti.
