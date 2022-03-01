Power loom weavers wage talks to continue

Wage talks between power loom weavers who do job work and master weavers in parts of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts will continue on Tuesday.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran held talks with the job working weavers and the master weavers on Monday. An agreement was reached between the weavers of Somanur area, which has nearly 75,000 job working looms.

The master weavers and job working unit owners in Somanur agreed that they will sign individual agreements on the agreed wage hike and present copies to the district administration and the association for job working power loom units.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur district Collectors will continue wage talks on Tuesday for the job working power loom units in Avinashi-Thekkalur areas.

The job working units in the two districts are on strike since January 9 demanding hike in wages by the master weavers. Those in Palladam withdrew the strike recently after the master weavers agreed for 15% and 19% increase. But the others demanded a written assurance on the hike.