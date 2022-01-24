Power loom weavers stage protest in Coimbatore

They demand payment of revised wages by the master weavers

Hundreds of power loom weavers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, who do job work for master weavers, staged a protest on Monday demanding payment of revised wages by the master weavers.

The job working weavers and many of their family members took part in the protest at Karanampettai in the district.

The job working power loom weavers are demanding payment of wages that were revised in November last year. After talks held by Ministers and officials in November, the master weavers were asked to implement 20 % to 23 % hike in wages paid to the job working units, depending on the variety of fabric woven. The new wages were to come into effect from December 1 last year.

However, the master weavers had not implemented the new wages and the job working units went on strike from January 9. “Nearly 2.5 lakh looms are remaining idle in the two districts, resulting in production loss of ₹50 crore to ₹ 60 crore a day. We are asking for revised wages after eight years. We will not resume operation till the new wages are implemented,” said a job working weaver at Somanur.

Officials of the Labour Department held three rounds of talks since last month with the job working weavers and master weavers and the issue is yet to be settled.