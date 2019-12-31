Power loom units making rayon fabric stop production for two weeks

Stating that power loom unit owners are facing a loss of ₹ 3 per metre for producing rayon fabric, over 25,000 units producing the fabric have halted production from December 29 to January 12.

There are over 55,000 units functioning in the district in which about 25,000 units are producing free dhotis and saris while 10,000 units are producing cotton fabric.

The remaining units functioning at Veerappanchatiram, Ashokapuram, Manickampalayam, Lakkapuram and Chithode are involved in manufacturing rayon fabric.

About 50 lakh metre of rayon fabric is produced every day in the district and 50,000 workers are directly involved in the production.

Members of Erode Vhisaithari Urimayalargal Sangam (Erode Power Loom Owners Association) said that in September the price of yarn was ₹ 182 per kg while the price of finished rayon fabric was ₹ 30 per 120 gram. Yarn price dropped to ₹ 152 per kg and the fabric to ₹ 24 per 120 gram during Deepavali.

Yarn price

But the price of yarn remained the same in December where as the price of fabric dropped to ₹ 20 per 120 gram.

“We incur a loss of ₹ 3 per metre and have to shell out money from our own pockets to make the fabric,” the members said.

They said that when the yarn was marketed at ₹ 133 per kg in the country, it was available for ₹ 90 to ₹ 120 per kg in China and Bangladesh. “We cannot export our products as those countries offer products at low price for the same quality offered by us,” they said.

The production is halted as they are unable to sell the stocked items. They demand that yarn be sold to them at the same price as supplied to other countries.