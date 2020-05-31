Coimbatore

Power loom units in Erode seek orders for free dhotis, saris production

With cloth merchants not turning up due to lockdown and fabrics stocked up, power loom owners in the district urged the State government to issue orders for manufacturing free dhotis and saris to reduce their losses.

About 55,000 power loom units function in the district of which 25,000 units produce free dhotis and saris while 20,000 units produce rayon fabric and the rest produce cotton fabric. The industry provides jobs to over one lakh people directly and indirectly. Due to lockdown, the units were closed from the second week of March and resumed operations last week adhering to the norms that they would operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and not employ workers from other districts. Merchants from across the country purchase the rayon and cotton fabrics that came to a halt from March.

“We purchased yarn at ₹ 230 per kg in February and made fabric. But, now the yarn price had dropped to ₹ 148 a kg,” said L.P. Balasubramanian, secretary, Lakkapuram Power Loom Owners Association. He added that fabrics were kept in stock for three months and expressed uncertainty over resuming business activities. “With more COVID-19 cases reported across the country, our business is hit hard,” he said and wanted the government to release orders for making dhotis and saris, which is usually released in August every year. He also wanted power tariff for low tension category 3A2 and power concession in tariff for power looms to continue.

Shanmugam, a power loom owner, said that units should be allowed to operate round the clock and only if merchants placed orders, the industry could survive. “Workers have already borrowed much money in two months and if the situation continues, they could fall into a debt trap,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:55:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/power-loom-units-in-erode-seek-orders-for-free-dhotis-saris-production/article31717640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY