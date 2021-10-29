Power loom federation wants separate Commissionerate

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has urged the State government to either establish three separate Commissionerate for handloom, power loom and textiles or bring power loom sector under textile Commissionerate for overall development.

In an email sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, federation coordinator T.S.A. Subramaniyan said the power loom sector was the second largest employer after agriculture in the country. About six lakh power looms provided jobs to 30 lakh workers in the State. Except for the 750 units of free electricity to the units, the government was not providing assistance, grants, subsidy, discounts or any welfare schemes for the power loom sector, the letter said and added that owners operated their units with their own investments. Fabrics worth ₹ 100 crore are being produced every day fetching a revenue of ₹ 5 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the government.

The letter said the State government proposed to bifurcate the Department of Handlooms and Textiles. While power looms being proposed to be brought under the Department of Handlooms, mills would be brought under the Departments of Textiles. Bringing the power loom sector under the handlooms or textiles would affect its growth. The letter urged the government to establish a separate Commissionerate for handlooms, power looms and textiles. If not, power looms should be brought under the Commissionerate of Textiles and not under handlooms, the letter said.